The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) is General Equity Holdings LP’s 8th Largest Position

General Equity Holdings LP cut its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the quarter. The Joint makes up 6.2% of General Equity Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. General Equity Holdings LP owned about 0.90% of The Joint worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 118.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 83.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.97. 493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

