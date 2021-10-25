The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,302 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $649.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

