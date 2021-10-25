The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $366,000 Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of RE/MAX worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,172,000 after buying an additional 81,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 41,176 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $31.96 on Monday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

