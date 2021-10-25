The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,334 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $604.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

