The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 300 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Cass Information Systems worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $603.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

