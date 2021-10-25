The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.39 on Friday. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,049,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $48,908.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,426.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,109 shares of company stock worth $1,718,823. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter worth $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

