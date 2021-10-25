The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $306.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

