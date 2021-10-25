The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo Sells 95,558 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $528,941.28.

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,295. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.