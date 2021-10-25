The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 2,150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.63. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

