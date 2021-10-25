Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2021 guidance at $22.070-$22.070 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $611.96 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The company has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.55.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

