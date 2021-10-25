Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 41,900 Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ENOB opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

