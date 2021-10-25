TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.09 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $260.79 million and $6.09 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00007749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00208455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00103072 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.