TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMXXF stock remained flat at $$107.69 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 986. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.