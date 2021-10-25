TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TMX Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.29.

Shares of X opened at C$133.55 on Monday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$135.18. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.99 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.