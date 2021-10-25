Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $21.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.39.

TPZEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.