TOWER (TOWER) Reaches Market Cap of $11.42 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOWER alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00211130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102558 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.