Traders Buy Large Volume of Medpace Put Options (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,826 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,225% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,689,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.38. 249,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,219. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $199.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.