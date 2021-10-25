Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Down 3.5%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 974,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Traeger stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

