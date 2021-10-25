TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $687.29.

TDG stock opened at $648.23 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

