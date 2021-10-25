Tri City Bankshares Co. (TRCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Shares of Tri City Bankshares stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. Tri City Bankshares has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.