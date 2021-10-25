Tribe (TRIBE) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $410.01 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00210121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103123 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

