Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

