TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TripAdvisor reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.45. 1,314,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,955. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TripAdvisor by 20.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,200 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in TripAdvisor by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 79.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,838 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

