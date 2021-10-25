Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 128.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the period. Triple-S Management makes up approximately 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTS remained flat at $$35.30 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,124. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $840.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

