Triterras Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,780 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,418 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of TRIT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 24,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Triterras has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.45.
About Triterras
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
