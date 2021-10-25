Triterras Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,780 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,418 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Triterras alerts:

Shares of TRIT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 24,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Triterras has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triterras by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.