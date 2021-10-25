trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.53 on Monday. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $905.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in trivago stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 536.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in trivago were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.