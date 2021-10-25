trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.53 on Monday. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $905.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.