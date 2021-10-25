Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.30

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 6306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tronox by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 450,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

