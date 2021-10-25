TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.60

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

