TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.60

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.
TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
