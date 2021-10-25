Truist Securities Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $98.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

