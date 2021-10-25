Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.56 on Monday, reaching $426.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,110. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.95, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $425.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.71.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

