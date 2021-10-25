Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. DigitalOcean accounts for about 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.38% of DigitalOcean worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 111,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1,819.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 218,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,345,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.60. 15,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

