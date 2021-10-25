Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 109,703 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1,645.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,828,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 58.5% during the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,092 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,383,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.94. 20,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,768. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $145.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

