Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.8% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $43,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,405,632 shares of company stock valued at $214,286,004. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.68. 28,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,512. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion and a PE ratio of -10.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.34.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

