Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,337 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coherent were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.25. 355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.32 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.36.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

COHR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

