Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 431 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.73% of PJT Partners worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,150. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

