Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLW. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 49.36 ($0.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £706.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 17.65 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.74.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

