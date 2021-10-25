Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.170-$-0.140 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWLO opened at $358.19 on Monday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.79.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

