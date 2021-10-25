U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.01

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.01 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 3043624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

