Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Announces October 29th IPO

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) plans to raise $406 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 14,500,000 shares at $27.00-$29.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Udemy, Inc. generated $479.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $54.6 million. The company has a market-cap of $3.8 billion.

Udemy, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. Our marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools that learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. We believe traditional education and training methods are fast becoming outdated. Technological advancements and novel industries have significantly altered the types of skills required of workers, and lifelong training and continuous skills acquisition are becoming the norm. There is a clear need to expand access to learning across traditional barriers such as geography and social demographics. Udemy operates a two-sided marketplace where our instructors develop content to meet learner demand. Courses can be accessed through our direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business, or UB, offerings. Our platform provides over 44 million learners with access to over 183,000 courses in 75 languages and over 180 countries. Since inception, more than 73 million users have registered with Udemy. Udemy courses address learning objectives such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, enhancing soft skills, and personal development. We analyze platform data to better determine our learners’ needs, helping us match individuals with relevant courses and, within UB, learning paths for a more personalized experience. Our learners also receive access to interactive learning tools such as quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers, or Q&A. Within our marketplace and UB catalog, we provide learners with high-quality content by prioritizing courses based on factors such as learner feedback and ratings, topic relevance, content quality, and instructor engagement. “.

Udemy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and has 1013 employees. The company is located at 600 Harrison Street, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, California 94107 and can be reached via phone at (415) 813-1710 or on the web at http://www.udemy.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.