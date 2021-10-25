UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $75,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $81.41 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

