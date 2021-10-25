Ultra Clean (UCTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

