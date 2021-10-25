UMA Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, UMA has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $756.70 million and $28.40 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.90 or 0.00018717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00209515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00103499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,045,179 coins and its circulating supply is 63,612,527 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

