Umpqua (UMPQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/15/2021 – Umpqua was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

10/14/2021 – Umpqua was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

10/13/2021 – Umpqua was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Umpqua was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/13/2021 – Umpqua was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/13/2021 – Umpqua was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

10/5/2021 – Umpqua was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Shares of UMPQ stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.03. 845,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,144. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,540,000 after buying an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

