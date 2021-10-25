UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Shares of UNF opened at $206.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.96. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

