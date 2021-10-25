United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 557.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,963,000 after purchasing an additional 707,879 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $37.75 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.