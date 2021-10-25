United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Virginia National Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS VABK opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

