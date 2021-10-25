United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $315,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Five9 by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN opened at $161.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average of $175.47. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

