United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $198.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.