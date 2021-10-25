United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

