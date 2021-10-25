United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 53.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $122.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.21.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

